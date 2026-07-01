FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Marlins On July 1

Kyle Freeland will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeland has -140 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, June 24 when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News