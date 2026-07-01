Kyle Freeland And Rockies Face Marlins On July 1

Freeland is 1-7 with a 7.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday, June 24 when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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