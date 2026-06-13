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Kyle Freeland
Colorado Rockies

Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies • #21 RP

Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Athletics On June 13

Kyle Freeland will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Athletics at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Saturday, June 13 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Freeland has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeland is 1-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Freeland

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