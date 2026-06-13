Kyle Freeland And Rockies Take On Athletics On June 13

Freeland is 1-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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