Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 13

Bradish is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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