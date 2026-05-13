Kyle Bradish And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 13
Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Bradish has -140 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 1-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.