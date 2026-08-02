Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Phillies On Aug. 2

Bradish is 7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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