Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Phillies On Aug. 2
Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bradish has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bradish is 7-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.