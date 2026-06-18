Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Mariners On June 18

Bradish is 4-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.