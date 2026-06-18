FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Play Mariners On June 18

Kyle Bradish will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Bradish is 4-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News