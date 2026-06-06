Kyle Bradish And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 6

Bradish is 3-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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