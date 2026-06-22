FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish

Baltimore Orioles • #38 SP

Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Angels On June 22

Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Bradish has -110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradish is 4-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Bradish

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News