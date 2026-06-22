Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Angels On June 22

Bradish is 4-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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