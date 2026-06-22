Kyle Bradish And Orioles Face Angels On June 22
Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Bradish has -110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bradish is 4-7 with a 4.00 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.