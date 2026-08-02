Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Astros On Aug. 2

Rocker is 4-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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