Kumar Rocker And Rangers Take On Astros On Aug. 2
Kumar Rocker will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Rocker has -156 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rocker is 4-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.