Konnor Griffin And Pirates Square Off Against Reds On June 26

Griffin is hitting for a .270 BA, .327 OBP and .402 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 30 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Griffin has recorded 14 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent action (on May 30 against the Twins) he went 2 for 5 with a double.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.