Konnor Griffin And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On July 2

Griffin is hitting for a .269 BA, .323 OBP and .406 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 33 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Griffin has recorded 16 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Alan Rangel will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

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