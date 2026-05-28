Kody Clemens And Twins Play White Sox On May 28

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .317 OBP and .418 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 18 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (7-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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