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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play White Sox On May 28

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, May 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .317 OBP and .418 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 18 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (7-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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