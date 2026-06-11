Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Tigers On June 11

Clemens is hitting for a .250 BA, .318 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 27 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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