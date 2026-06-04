Kody Clemens And Twins Face Royals On June 4

Clemens is hitting for a .229 BA, .307 OBP and .424 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 21 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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