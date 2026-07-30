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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Royals On July 30

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .301 OBP and .487 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 50 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.93 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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