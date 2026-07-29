Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Royals On July 29

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .301 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 50 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Randy Dobnak (0-0) in his third start of the season.

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