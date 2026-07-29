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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Royals On July 29

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .301 OBP and .490 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 50 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Randy Dobnak (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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