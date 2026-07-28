Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Royals On July 28

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .299 OBP and .488 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 49 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 5 with two triples and an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Royals will send Seth Lugo (4-6) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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