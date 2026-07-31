Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Mariners On July 31

Clemens is hitting for a .244 BA, .300 OBP and .493 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 51 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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