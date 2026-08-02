Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Mariners On Aug. 2

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .296 OBP and .483 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 51 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9 with a 3.98 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 21st of the season.

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