Kody Clemens And Twins Face Mariners On April 29

Clemens is hitting for a .185 BA, .274 OBP and .354 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored five runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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