Kody Clemens And Twins Face Dodgers On June 22

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .305 OBP and .464 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.37 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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