Kodai Senga And Mets Play Reds On June 16

Senga is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 26 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.