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Kodai Senga
New York Mets

Kodai Senga

New York Mets • #34 SP

Kodai Senga And Mets Play Reds On June 16

Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Senga has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Senga is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, April 26 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kodai Senga

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