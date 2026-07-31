Kodai Senga And Mets Face Marlins On July 31
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Senga has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Senga is 0-7 with an 8.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 18 when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.