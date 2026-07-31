Kodai Senga And Mets Face Marlins On July 31

Senga is 0-7 with an 8.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 18 when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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