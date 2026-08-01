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Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Enrique Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #8 3B

Kiké Hernández And Dodgers Face Red Sox On Aug. 1

Kike Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez had a .203 BA, .255 OBP and .366 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .621 and he scored 30 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 35 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Enrique Hernandez

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