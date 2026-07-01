Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Yankees On July 1

McGonigle is hitting for a .283 BA, .394 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 52 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

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