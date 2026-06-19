Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 19

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .390 OBP and .429 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 47 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Erick Fedde (2-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

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