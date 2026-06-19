FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 19

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .390 OBP and .429 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 47 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Astros.

Erick Fedde (2-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News