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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Orioles On July 28

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .387 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 62 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (1-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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