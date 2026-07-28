Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Orioles On July 28

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .387 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 62 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Dean Kremer (1-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.