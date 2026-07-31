Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 31

McGonigle is hitting for a .285 BA, .388 OBP and .418 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 66 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-10) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 6.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.