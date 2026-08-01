Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 1

McGonigle is hitting for a .285 BA, .389 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 68 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jack Perkins (2-6 with a 6.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.