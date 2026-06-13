Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 13

Gausman is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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