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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 13

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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