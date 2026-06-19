Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 19

Gausman is 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.