Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On Aug. 1

Gausman is 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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