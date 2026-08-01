FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Cardinals On Aug. 1

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News