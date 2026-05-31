Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On May 31

Carpenter is hitting for a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .451 SLG with a 34.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 11 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent action (on May 9 against the Royals) he went 1 for 1.

Sean Burke (2-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.90 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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