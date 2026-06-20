Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play White Sox On June 20

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .497 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

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