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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play White Sox On June 20

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .234 BA, .313 OBP and .497 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 16 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb will start for the White Sox, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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