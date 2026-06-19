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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face White Sox On June 19

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .232 BA, .313 OBP and .493 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 16 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Astros.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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