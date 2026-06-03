Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On June 3

Carpenter is hitting for a .239 BA, .315 OBP and .495 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 12 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (5-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.

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