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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Rays On June 1

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .303 OBP and .452 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 11 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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