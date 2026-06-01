Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Rays On June 1

Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .303 OBP and .452 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 11 runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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