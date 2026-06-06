Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Mariners On June 6

Carpenter is hitting for a .239 BA, .308 OBP and .504 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 13 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller (1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.