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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Face Astros On June 25

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will face the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .224 BA, .303 OBP and .468 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 18 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Tatsuya Imai (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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