Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Twins On June 11

Montero is 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.