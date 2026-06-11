Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Twins On June 11
Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montero has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Montero is 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.