Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On June 6
Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Montero has +134 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Montero is 2-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing two hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.