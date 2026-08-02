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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 2

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Montero has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montero is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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