Keider Montero And Tigers Play Athletics On Aug. 2

Montero is 7-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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