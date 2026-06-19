Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Play Rays On June 19

Ruiz is hitting for a .282 BA, .301 OBP and .497 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 21 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Griffin Jax gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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