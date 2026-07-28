Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 28

Ruiz is hitting for a .267 BA, .295 OBP and .452 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 32 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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