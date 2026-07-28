Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 28
Keibert Ruiz and his Washington Nationals will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ruiz has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ruiz is hitting for a .267 BA, .295 OBP and .452 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 32 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.
Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.