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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Yankees On June 13

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .308 OBP and .431 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 33 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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