Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Yankees On June 13

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .308 OBP and .431 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 33 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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