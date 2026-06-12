Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 12

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .309 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 32 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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