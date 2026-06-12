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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On June 12

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .309 OBP and .422 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 32 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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