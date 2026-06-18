Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On June 18

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .312 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 35 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (8-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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