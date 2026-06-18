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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On June 18

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .312 OBP and .437 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 35 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Sonny Gray (8-1) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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