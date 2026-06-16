Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .314 OBP and .447 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 34 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle (3-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.