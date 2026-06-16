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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On June 16

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .235 BA, .314 OBP and .447 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 34 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Payton Tolle (3-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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