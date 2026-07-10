Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 10

Okamoto is hitting for a .237 BA, .314 OBP and .462 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 48 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Giants.

JP Sears (2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

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