Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Padres On July 10
Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, July 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .237 BA, .314 OBP and .462 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 48 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Giants.
JP Sears (2-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.