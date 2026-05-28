Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Orioles On May 28

Okamoto is hitting for a .218 BA, .302 OBP and .416 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 26 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Marlins.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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