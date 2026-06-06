Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 6

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .314 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 31 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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