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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 6

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 6 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .314 OBP and .434 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 31 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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